Three seriously injured after head-on crash on Route 28 in Osterville

Centerville-Osterville-Marston Mills Fire said there was a head-on crash around 11 pm on Saturday that left three people seriously injured.

The crash allegedly happened on Route 28 and Old East Osterville Road.

Officials said there were two people in one car, and one person in the other car.

Authorities took the three passengers to Cape Cod Hospital.

Osterville Police, Barnstable Police, and Cotuit Fire were all on scene.

Route 28 was closed for 30-minutes while officials investigated.

There is no word on what caused the crash, or the current condition of the passengers.

