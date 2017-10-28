Three shot outside Dorchester high school, 6 total shootings in city of Boston overnight

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Boston EMS said three people were shoot outside of a high school in Dorchester overnight.

Officials said the shootings happened near Capen and Selden Streets around 1 a.m. on Saturday, outside of Boston International High School Newcomers Academy.

The first victim is an adult male who sustained serious injuries after being shot at the intersection of Capen and Seldon Streets.

The second victim, who was shot on Nelson Street, is an adult male who sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A third victim self-presented from Maxwell Street at a hospital. There is no word on whether that victim is male or female.

Officials said they believe all three shootings are related.

No names have been released.

There is no word on the current condition of the victims, although officials said they believe all three people will survive.

Police have not said whether or not they have a suspect in custody.

Authorities said there were a total of six shootings, including these three in Dorchester, throughout the city of Boston overnight. The other three victims in the unrelated shootings are also expected to be OK.

