Three shot outside Dorchester high school, several other unrelated shootings overnight in Boston area

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Boston Police and EMS said there were several shootings throughout the Boston area overnight, including three outside of a high school in Dorchester.

Officials said the three Dorchester shootings happened near Capen and Selden Streets around 1 a.m. on Saturday, outside of Boston International High School Newcomers Academy.

The first victim is an adult male who sustained serious injuries after being shot at the intersection of Capen and Seldon Streets.

The second victim, who was shot on Nelson Street, is an adult male who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A third victim self-presented from Maxwell Street at a hospital. There is no word on whether that victim is male or female.

Officials said they believe all three shootings are related.

No names have been released.

There is no word on the current condition of the victims, although officials said they believe all three people will survive.

Police have not said whether or not they have a suspect in custody.

Boston Police said the other unrelated shootings throughout the Boston area happened on Friday night.

Police said there was a shooting in Roxbury at 38 Annunciation Road involving a 20-year-old female victim. That shooting happened at 6:50 p.m. and resulted in the woman sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Then at 7 p.m. there was a shooting involving a 24-year-old female at 6 Cawfield Street in Dorchester. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries according to police.

Officials said at 9:45 p.m. there was a shooting at the intersection of Westview and Ames Streets in Dorchester. That victim is an adult female and her injuries are also said to be non-life-threatening.

Lastly, there was a shooting at 10:40 p.m. at 500 Columbia Road in Dorchester. The victim, a 19-year-old male, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said they believe all victims involved in the overnight shootings will survive.

Police are continuing to investigate each shooting; stay with 7News for updates.

