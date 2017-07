DERRY, NH (WHDH) - Three people are hurt after going on a crash course in New Hampshire.

Crews arrived to the scene in Derry to find a pick-up truck into a tree with three people trapped inside.

Fire fighters used power tools to free the victims.

One of the men was transported by helicopter with serious injuries.

