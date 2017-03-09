Thrill-seekers post video of exploration of MBTA tunnel

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Two “urban explorers” shared video on YouTube of them checking out MBTA tunnels in Cambridge and coming face-to-face with a Red Line train.

The daredevils used a Go-Pro camera to film their exploration of an empty Red Line station, running through the tunnels and even down the middle of the tracks. At one point, they had to squeeze against the wall as a train sped by.

The two eventually reached an abandoned station before emerging above-ground through a sidewalk access hatch.

The video was posted on YouTube Tuesday by user “16Tones,” who has other urban exploration videos on his channel. In other videos, he climbs to the top of highrise buildings in Boston.

The MBTA has not responded to requests for comment on the video.

