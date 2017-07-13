Thursday is National French Fry Day!

(WHDH) — For fried food lovers, Thursday is like a holiday of sorts. It’s National French Fry Day!

French fries, also known as chips, fries, finger chips or French-fried potatoes, are batons of deep-fried potatoes and are common fixtures at fast restaurants all over.

The food is celebrated every year on July 13. Some that the term “French” was introduced to the potatoes when the American soldiers arrived in Belgium during World War I.

In honor of the special day, here’s a look at the top 5 places to eat fries in Massachusetts, according to Only in Your State.

1. Filos Greek Taverna, Northampton

2. Saus, Boston

3. Mission Bar & Tapas, Pittsfield

4. 4. Local Burger, Northampton

5. The Deerfield Inn, Deerfield

To view Only in Your State’s full list, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)