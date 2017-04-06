Thursday’s Red Sox-Pirates game postponed; makeup date announced

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) — Thursday’s Red Sox-Pirates game at Fenway Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The forecast calls for sustained periods of rain to continue throughout the day and into the evening hours. A flood watch is in effect for many areas throughout New England, including Boston.

The game has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 13, at 2:05 p.m.

Tickets for the game will be good for admission to the rescheduled contest.

Boston defeated Pittsburgh in the first two of games of the season.

