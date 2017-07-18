HYANNIS, Mass. (AP) — Cape Cod residents can continue to get ticks tested at subsidized rates thanks to a new infusion of money from Cape Cod Healthcare.

Officials announced Monday they would contribute $30,000 to support the TickReport program for the rest of the year. The Cape Cod Times reports the testing packages provided at the University of Massachusetts Amherst only cost about $15 for Barnstable County residents.

The Barnstable County Cooperative Extension says funding ran dry last month after the program proved to be more popular than anticipated.

Stephen Rich, who directs the tick testing program, says he’s pleased Cape Cod residents can get the tests at a low costs, as diseases borne from ticks usually start in coastal New England.

