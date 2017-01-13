Ticket re-seller will pay for half your Super Bowl ticket, on 1 condition

BOSTON (WHDH) - Football fans hoping to attend the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston next month could save a lot of money if the game turns out to be a blowout.

Website GameHedge is offering fans a rare opportunity: the resale site says it will repay 50 percent of every Super Bowl ticket it sells if one team ends up winning by more than 28 points.

The chances of a blowout are not in the buyer’s favor: the world-famous championship game has only been decided by that many points four times in the past 30 years.

The 2017 Super Bowl will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5.

