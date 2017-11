(WHDH) — A time-lapse of the Leonids meteor shower was caught on camera by a couple in California.

The couple watched the meteor shower from Joshua Tree National Park during peak visibility hours on Saturday night.

The annual meteor shower produces 15-20 meteors per hour.

The shower began on November 5th and is expected to last through the end of the month.

