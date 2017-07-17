BAY LAKE, Mich. (CNN) – The geomagnetic storm known as the aurora borealis was visible in parts of the United States on Sunday.

A time-lapse video captured the phenomenon also known as the northern lights above a lake in Bay Shore, Michigan. The phenomenon happens when electrically charged particles collide with neutral atoms in the upper atmosphere, creating a spectacular show of lights.

Experts said the best time to watch the light show was from 11 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday.

