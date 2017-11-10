Time-lapse video shows Fenway Park transform into football stadium

(WHDH) — The Fenway Gridiron Series begins Friday night at Fenway Park. Crews over the last few weeks transformed the iconic baseball diamond into a football stadium.

Three Division I college games will be played at the park over the weekend:

Friday, November 10, at 8:00 p.m. – Brown University hosts Dartmouth College

Saturday, November 11, at 4:00 p.m. – University of Massachusetts hosts the University of Maine

Saturday, November 18, at 7:00 p.m. – University of Connecticut hosts Boston College

Watch the time-lapse video above to watch the transformation process.

