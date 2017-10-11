Timeline of John Farrell’s tumultuous tenure with the Boston Red Sox

BOSTON (WHDH) - John Farrell was fired Wednesday after five years as manager of the Boston Red Sox and two consecutive playoff defeats.

“I have enjoyed every moment of this job – its peaks and its valleys,” Farrell said in a statement after learning the news.

Without a doubt, the 55-year-old’s time in Boston was tumultuous to say the least. Farrell went from winning a World Series to being diagnosed with cancer to finishing in last place on two occasions.

General Manager Dave Dombrowski did not get into specifics when asked about the decision, but he said he thought it was an “appropriate time to make a change.”

Below is a timeline of some key moments during Farrell’s tenure in Boston:

October 2012: Farrell is named 44th manager in Red Sox history

October 2013: Farrell becomes the fifth first-year Red Sox manager to win the A.L. pennant

October 2013: Farrell leads team to third World Series since 2004 and first Series win at home in 95 years

October 2014: Red Sox finish in last place in division with 71-91 record

November 2014: Red Sox sign Hanley Ramirez, Pablo Sandoval in effort to bolster roster

August 2015: Farrell leaves team after being diagnosed with lymphoma

October 2015: Red Sox again finish in last place with 78-84 record

December 2015: Red Sox sign pitcher David Price to massive contract

April 2016: Farrell returns as manager after battle with cancer

October 2016: Farrell leads Red Sox to A.L. East title with 93-69 record

October 2016: Red Sox eliminated in first round of playoffs by Cleveland Indians

October 2016: All-time great David Ortiz retires

December 2016: Red Sox acquire pitcher Chris Sale in trade with Chicago White Sox

July 2017: Pablo Sandoval released from Red Sox after drastically underachieving

October 2017: Farrell leads Red Sox to another A.L. East title with 93-69 record

October 2017: Red Sox eliminated in first round of playoffs by Houston Astros

October 2017: Farrell is fired by the Red Sox

