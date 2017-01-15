Times Magazine cover puts ‘Texans to bed’

NEW YORK (WHDH) - The latest Times Magazine features a photo of the Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady, ‘putting the Texans to bed.’

This was after their playoff game win at Gillette Stadium Saturday night.

The Pats won 34 to 16.

In the picture you see Brady putting an infant version of the Texans mascot ‘Toro’ to bed.

This take on the rivalry is partially rooted in the fact that Houston’s head coach, Bill O’Brien, used to be the Pats coach, Bill Belichick’s, assistant.

And the fact the Brady is also 13-years-older than the Texan’s quarterback.

