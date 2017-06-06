‘Tin Man’ impersonator arrested on DWI charges

A man dressed as the iconic “Tin Man” character from the “Wizard of OZ” was arrested Sunday on DWI charges, New York State Police say.

Troopers responded to a home in the town of Sullivan for a reported intoxicated male on private property and were told by the homeowner that Nicholas Sherman, 31, had drove to the residence with another male and was asked to leave.

Authorities say Sherman told troopers that he had just left a business in the Village of Chittenango where he was hired to portray the “Tin Man.”

Sherman was arrested to DWI charges after a breath test resulted in a BAC of .19 percent, according to police. The legal limit in the state of New York is .08 percent.

He is slated to appear in court on June 20.

