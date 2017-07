Uber’s in-app tipping is now available nationwide.

The tipping feature was enabled across the country for the first time on Tuesday.

After a trip is complete, passengers can choose to add a preset tip of $1.00, $2.00 or $5.00.

A custom amount can also be entered.

Riders have 30 days to add a tip and the money goes to the driver with no service fee included.

