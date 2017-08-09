Tire smashes through home’s window after flying off DPW truck

PLAINVILLE, MA (WHDH) - A tire came on a North Attleborough DPW truck came loose Wednesday, went airborne and smashed through the window of a home in Plainville.

Crews were called around 12 p.m. to a home on South Street for a report an accident involving a dump truck.

Video from Sky7 showed a window that had been clearly knocked out.

No injuries were reported.

