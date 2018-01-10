Titans running back DeMarco Murray will not play against Patriots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Mularkey says running back DeMarco Murray will not play against the New England Patriots in the AFC divisional round.

Mularkey said Wednesday that Murray is not close enough to play Saturday night in New England.

The coach had listed Murray as day to day after the Titans (10-7) beat Kansas City in the wild-card round. But Murray has yet to practice, and Mularkey says the veteran running back is close enough to play next week.

Left guard Quinton Spain missed a second straight practice with his back. Mularkey says Spain is doing better.

Mularkey says he gave linebacker Brian Orakpo the day off from practice. Cornerback Logan Ryan (ankle) was limited in his return to practice.

Derrick Henry will start his third straight game at running back.

