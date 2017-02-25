Toddler dies after being hit by truck on Cape Cod

MASHPEE, MA (WHDH) - A toddler has died after police said he was hit by a pickup truck in Mashpee Friday evening.

Police said the 14-month-old boy was hit on Coombs Lane at around 5:30 p.m.

The boy was struck in the driveway of his home when a family acquaintance was moving the truck, according to investigators.

The child was taken to a hospital in Falmouth with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police did not offer any additional information about how the child was hit.

The incident is under investigation. No charges have been filed.

