Toddler flown to Boston hospital after falling 30 feet out of window

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A toddler was seriously injured Wednesday when she fell 30 feet out of a third-floor window in Framingham.

Fire officials say the three-year-old girl fell around 3 p.m. and landed on the driveway below.

The girl was flow via helicopter to Boston Children’s hospital.

It’s not clear what caused her to fall.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)