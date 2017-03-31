Toddler found shoeless and alone on street; dad charged

DERRY, N.H. (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old boy was found walking alone without any shoes in a New Hampshire neighborhood, and his father was arrested after a search that included help from social media.

Police found the toddler Thursday afternoon in Londonderry after getting a call from a concerned citizen. After two hours of searching the area and putting a photo of the boy on social media, they received a tip leading them to the father, 35-year-old Joseph Killgren.

Killgren was arraigned Friday on a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child and was jailed. His bail was set at $1,500. A judge said that he would still be allowed to see his son.

A hearing was scheduled for May 2. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

The child wasn’t hurt. He was released to the custody of his mother.

