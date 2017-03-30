Toddler found wandering barefoot through streets of New Hampshire, police say

LONDONDERRY, NH (WHDH) - Police in Londonderry found a toddler wandering barefoot through the streets Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers found the 3-year-old boy around 11:30 a.m. on Fieldstone Road.

With the help of the public, investigators tracked down the boy’s family.

Police say the boy’s father will face child endangerment charges.

No additional details were immediately available.

