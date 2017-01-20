Toddler found wandering on busy street; mom charged

WOLCOTT, Conn. (AP) — Police have charged the mother of a 3-year-old girl who was found wandering alone in the middle of a street in Wolcott.

WFSB-TV reports that cars stopped on the road Thursday afternoon to help the toddler, who was wearing only a diaper and a shirt.

The child’s mother, 24-year-old Kaila Lanfair, told police her daughter had been asleep when she went into a bathroom. When she heard cars screeching to a halt outside the home she looked outside and saw the girl in the road.

Lanfair said her front door has childproof knobs and she doesn’t know how her daughter got out.

Police say Lanfair is charged with risk of injury to a minor.

The investigation is continuing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)