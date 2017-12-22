HIGH POINT, NC (WHDH) — One North Carolina boy received a special Christmas surprise from one of his idols.

Four-year-old Aaron Fielding’s mom said he looks forward to the garbage truck visit every Wednesday.

In the spirit of the holiday season, Aaron wanted to give his friend, Jamie Coleman, some holiday sweets.

What he wasn’t expecting was that Coleman came prepared with his own gift.

Coleman gave Aaron his very own garbage truck.

