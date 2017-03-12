MIAMI (WSVN) – Panic erupted outside a Miami family’s home after, police said, a dog bit a 15-month-old girl in the face, Saturday morning.

Surveillance cameras captured a woman carrying a child into the home, located in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and 26th Street. A dog is then seen following them inside.

Moments later, several people are seen pouring out of the unit with their hands on their heads after, Miami Police said, the toddler was bitten.

News of the frightening incident traveled quickly throughout the neighborhood. “At first I thought it was [my child], because my mom called and said, “Oh, my God, the baby’s face almost got ripped off!’” said area resident Laidy Ducos.

Ducos’ mother, Maria, who lives near the home, heard the screams before rushing in and calling for help. “The [toddler’s] mom was obviously going nuts, picking up her daughter, trying to clean the blood off her face, screaming,” said Ducos. “That’s when [my mother] grabbed the phone and called 911.”

The young girl’s family said the incident happened while she was eating. Relatives said the dog bit her in the face while trying to grab a piece of chicken.

“I love animals, but it’s crazy,” said Ducos. “Animals shouldn’t be attacking babies.”

What unfolded afterwards outside the residence happened fast. The dog’s owner flagged down an ambulance and first responders rendered aid as soon as they arrived.

The child was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Pediatric Center. Fortunately, her wounds were not life-threatening and she is expected to be OK.

Meanwhile, emotions ran high outside the home, as two people started fighting.

Miami-Dade Animal Services later responded to pull the dog from the home.

Officials said the dog involved in the attack is a female brown brindle terrier mix that belongs to the family of the victim.

Ducos said she is concerned for her 8-month-old niece. “That dog tried to fight our dog one day, was really aggressive towards him,” she said, “so my mom said he needs to be put down, because he came here once and tried to fight our dog.”

Animal Services officials said the owner has made a request to euthanize the dog.

