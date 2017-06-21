CHELSEA (WHDH) - A 2-year-old child is recovering after injuries sustained after falling from a window in Chelsea.

According to Chelsea’s police chief, the toddler fell from a second floor window on Marlboro Street.

The young boy was conscious and alert after the incident and was treated for what were reportedly minor injuries.

There was no immediate word on how the child fell from the window.

