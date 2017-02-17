Toddler, 3, pulled from massive blaze at Lowell home dies, officials say

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - LOWELL, MA (WHDH) – A three-year-old boy has died after a massive blaze ripped through a multi-family home in Lowell Friday morning, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Firefighters responded around 6:30 a.m. to a home on Parker Street and found it engulfed in flames. Heavy smoke could be seen billowing into the air.

The boy was pulled from the burning home and rushed to a local hospital, but he died from critical injuries sustained in the fire.

Officials said the boy was in a back bedroom on the second floor of the home when the fire broke out. Nine people in total were home at the time.

Firefighters struggled to get to the boy because the flames were said to be too intense.

“Unfortunately, the firefighters were not able to get in their because of the heat and heavy fire coming up the basement stairs,” fire chief Jeffrey Winward said. “Despite their heroic efforts, the child died.”

When fire crews arrived, many residents were outside of the home and informed firefighters about a child that was unaccounted for.

Even though the fire was raging, crews went in, found the child and pulled him out.

Two other people were taken to the hospital for treatment. Ryan said they suffered “moderate” injuries.

“The firefighters were heroes,” City Manager Kevin Murphy said.

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

Ryan said the cause of the fire will be thoroughly investigated,

The toddler’s name will not be released at this time.

