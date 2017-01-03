Toddler twin saves brother from being trapped under dresser

SALT LAKE CITY (UTAH) — There is no question Kayli Shoff has her hands full with the terrible two’s times two: her twins, Bowdy and Brock.

But she never imagined her twin boys would have had such a close call last week.

After trying to climb onto one of the drawers of the dresser in their bedroom, Bowdy tipped the dresser over and trapped Brock.

“He sat there and thought, he tried to lift it up first and obviously that didn’t work, so he just pushed with all of his might and it pushed it right off of his brother,” said the boys’ mother Kayli Shoff.

I really believe in a twin bond, you always hear that, and I really think these two have it,” Shoff said.

As they reviewed the bedroom video camera, the parents were horrified at what they saw.

Shoff said the boys were playing once they noticed the dresser had fallen on the video camera and did not realize the boy had been trapped until reviewing the footage.

The boy’s father told 7News they decided to post the video online so that other parents would be aware of the dangers dressers can pose to toddlers. The father said they immediately anchored the dresser to the wall afterwards.

