Toddler who disappeared from crib in middle of night found in Manchester apartment

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police found a 2-year-old girl Friday morning who they believe wandered away from her Manchester home the night before as temperatures dipped into the teens.

Police said Zoey Rose Guerrero Pena was last seen asleep in her crib at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police were called to the home at about 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Crews launched a massive search of the neighborhood, using helicopter and dogs.

At about 9:15 a.m., a resident in the neighborhood told police that Zoey was inside her apartment. She was taken to Elliot Hospital for evaluation.

“The child was located in a nearby home.” Manchester police Sgt. Brain O’Keefe said. “I can tell you the child is safe.”

The two woman who lived in the apartment were taken away from the scene in unmarked police cruisers.

The girl’s mother, Geraldine Pena, said her daughter was in good condition. She also said Zoey was staying with her grandmother when she disappeared.

“I want to thank everyone from the core of my soul,” Zoey’s mother said. “People who don’t even know us were out in the cold trying to help. I want to thank them so much.”

The child was only wearing a pink one-piece sleeper. Police searched the home extensively as well as the surrounding neighborhood. Residents were asked to refrain from entering the search area.

Police planned to gather more details on the case.

