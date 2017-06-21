CHELSEA (WHDH) - A 2-year-old child who fell from a second-floor window in Chelsea was saved after landing on his stuffed cow.

According to Chelsea’s police chief, the toddler fell from a second floor window on Marlboro Street.

The young boy’s fall was broken by a large stuffed cow he was holding at the time.

The young boy was conscious and alert after the incident and was treated for what were reportedly minor injuries. He was held overnight at Mass General Hospital for evaluation.

There was no immediate word on how the child fell from the window.

2 year old child from yesterday is doing fine. He was held overnight at MGH for observation. Thankfully the stuffed cow broke his fall. pic.twitter.com/rWclFUey1x — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) June 22, 2017

