Toddlers get trapped in hot car, rescued after cries heard

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Police say two Vermont toddlers who wandered away from home got into a car in a lot used for impounded and crashed autos and became trapped, with temperatures rising to over 100 degrees inside the vehicle. A woman working nearby heard one crying and rescued them.

Police tell the Times Argus the parents fell asleep and the children strayed from their Montpelier home on Friday. The 3-year-old boy and 18-month-old girl were reported missing by their parents.

The lot is across the street from the home.

Police Capt. Neil Martel said the children were taken to a hospital as a precaution, but were conscious and alert. The parents were each charged with two counts of cruelty to a child and were cited to appear in court at the end of August. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)