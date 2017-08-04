Toilet overflowed at airport, caused sewage to leak through floor onto luggage

A toilet at the airport in Nashville, TN overflowed causing sewage to leak through the floor onto luggage.

Officials said the toilet overflowed because it was stuffed with paper towels.

The sewage leaked onto the luggage on a Southwest Airlines conveyor belt.

Southwest said no passengers were exposed to the sewage and the bags were sanitized because being put on the planes.

Southwest also offered to replace some of the luggage.

