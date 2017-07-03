Tom Brady addresses Gisele’s concussions claims

(WHDH) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has finally spoken out in response to his wife’s concussion claims.

Gisele Bündchen’s raised some eyebrows on national television when she claimed Brady had suffered several concussions during his career.

“He had a concussion last year. I mean, he has concussions pretty much every year. I mean, we don’t talk about but he does have concussions,” Bündchen told “CBS This Morning” in May.

In an interview with ESPN, Brady addressed Bündchen’s comments, but stopped short of saying he had a concussion last year.

“She’s there every day. So I think she knows when I’m sore. She knows when I’m tired. She knows when I get hit,” said Brady. “She also knows how well I take care of myself. She’s a very concerned wife and is very loving.”

The veteran said his wife was right that he got hurt during some of the games this year. But he noticeably avoided mentioning anything about concussions.

Brady was never listed on the injury report all of last season. The NFL investigated Bündchen’s comments.

