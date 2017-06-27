Tom Brady again earns No. 1 spot on NFL’s top 100 list

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Tom Brady has made history yet again as he’s been ranked the best player in the sport of football for a second time in his illustrious career.

The five-time Super Bowl champion has been named the NFL’s top player and he is the first player to be twice voted No. 1 by his peers on the NFL Network’s annual list.

Brady was also named the league’s top player in 2011.

The honor comes after Brady was suspended for the first four games of the 2016-17 season.

Former tight end Martellus Bennett disagrees with the list.

After winning the Super Bowl with the Patriotss, he signed with the Packers in March and he told the NFL Network that he believes Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback he has ever played with, even though he has yet to play an actual game with him.

Bennett says Brady is the second-best quarterback.

Brady threw for 3,554 yards and 28 touchdowns, with only two interceptions in 12 games of work in 2016, leading the Patriots to a 14-2 record and the top seed in the AFC.

The Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit to win Super Bowl LI in overtime. Brady was named the MVP of the game.

Here are some other Patriots that landed on the list:

23rd overall – Rob Gronkowski

71st overall – Julian Edelman

80th overall – LeGarrette Blount

94th overall – Dont’a Hightower

99th overall – Malcolm Butler

