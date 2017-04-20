Tom Brady among Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People

Time Magazine has released its list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2017, and a few local faces are among those on the list.

Tom Brady is listed as one of the most influential. Listed as a “titan,” Brady makes the list after being the all-time leader in Super Bowl wins by a quarterback. An essay about his inclusion was written by comedian and late-night host Conan O’Brien.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren also made the list. An essay written by Kamala Harris highlighted Warren’s attempt to read a letter from Coretta Scott King during the Jeff Sessions confirmation hearings.

President Donald Trump, former Red Sox GM and current Cubs CEO Theo Epstein, world leaders Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin, Pope Francis, LeBron James, and Simone Biles are just a few of the 100 names to make this year’s list.

You can view the full list here.