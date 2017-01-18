Tom Brady has been historically dominant against Pittsburgh Steelers

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Historically and statistically speaking, it is more likely than not that the New England Patriots walk away from Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as AFC champions.

In 11 career games against the Steelers, quarterback Tom Brady has been downright dominant.

Brady and the Patriots boast a 7-2 regular season record against the Steelers and most importantly, a 2-0 record in the postseason.

The 17-year veteran has thrown 26 touchdowns and just three interceptions against the Steelers over the course of those 11 games, while tallying more than 3,000 passing yards.

Brady’s quarterback rating in those games has been beyond impressive. He’s averaged a rating of 114.2 in the regular season meetings and 109.1 rating in the playoffs meetings.

Brady helped the Patriots defeat the Steelers in the 2001 and 2004 AFC title games. The Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl in each of those seasons.

The Patriots most recently defeated the Steelers 27-16 back in October. He threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

