Tom Brady has never lost to Falcons in his career

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has dominated the Atlanta Falcons over the course of his career. And on Feb. 5, he will face them in Houston for a shot at capturing his fifth Lombardi Trophy.

Brady has played the Falcons four times in his career and has never lost. The statistic that stands out the most from the games is Brady’s touchdown to interception ratio, which is 9 to 1.

In addition to Brady’s nine scoring strikes against Atlanta, he’s thrown for 1,193 yards and has an average quarterback rating of 115.7.

Here’s a look at New England’s recent game results against Atlanta:

Nov. 4, 2001: Patriots 24, Falcons 10

Oct. 9, 2005: Patriots 31, Falcons 28

Sept. 9, 2009: Patriots 26, Falcons 10

Sept. 29, 2013: Patriots 30, Falcons 29

