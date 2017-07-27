Tom Brady is owner of New York Jets, Internet says

(WHDH) — Patriots fans are well aware of the fact that the New York Jets have been in turmoil for years. But did anyone know Tom Brady had taken over as owner of the team?

On Thursday afternoon, a Google search of the five-time Super Bowl champs name listed him as “owner” of the Jets. It popped up as the top search result.

Brady, 39, has dominated the Jets over the course of his 17-year career, posting a record of 23-7. In those 30 games, he threw for 40 touchdowns and over 7,000 yards.

Woodsy Johnson is the actual owner of the Jets and Brady was seen at Gillette Stadium Thursday for the beginning of Patriots training camp.

It appears a hacker infiltrated Google and made the change in the name of fun.

