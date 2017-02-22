Tom Brady labels Julian Edelman, Lady Gaga as suspects in case of stolen Super Bowl jersey

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may have a future as a detective after football.

On Wednesday, Brady shared a hilarious image of a “suspect board” in the case of his missing Super Bowl LI jersey.

Brady’s said his jersey was taken from the locker room following his team’s thrilling comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons. Houston police have valued the jersey at $500,000.

Police have not identified any possible suspects in theft investigation, so it appears Brady is taking the matter into his own hands.

The suspects on Brady’s board include teammate Julian Edelman, half-time performer Lady Gaga, the crab people from South Park, Jaws, Gollum from Lord of the Rings, a creepy courtroom image of himself and his dog, Scooby.

