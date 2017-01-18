Tom Brady lands 20th ‘Sports Illustrated’ cover

BOSTON (WHDH) - With less than a week before the Patriots enter the AFC championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, “Sports Illustrated” published its twentieth magazine featuring Quarterback Tom Brady on the cover.

The magazine’s cover story focuses on Brady’s relationship with his group of wide receivers. The Patriots have achieved the best record in the 2016-2017 football season, with 15 wins and two losses.

Patriots fans who believe in the “Sports Illustrated jinx” will not find the cover amusing. The legend says that players or teams featured on SI’s cover will have bad luck. Records by star athletes like Michael Jordan and Vince Young, though, would appear to disprove the jinx.

The Patriots will host the Steelers on Sunday in a match up to see which AFC team will advance to the Super Bowl.

