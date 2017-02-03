Tom Brady, Martellus Bennett share mutual admiration

HOUSTON (WHDH) – Tom Brady, at age 39, is at least 10 years older than most of his other teammates and he lives in a vastly different world. But for Martellus Bennett, the All-Pro quarterback is no different than anybody else.

On Thursday, Bennett interrupted Brady’s press conference, yelling “Hi, Tom!”

“I get him once in awhile,” Bennett said. “Sometimes I say, ‘Tom, did you read what I said about you yesterday?’ It’s just kind of an ongoing thing.”

Bennett was thrust into the spotlight this season when Rob Gronkowski went down with an injury. He immediately connected with Brady and it has paid huge dividends.

Brady said Bennett was ready to shine when his number was called.

“He has a high football IQ,” Brady said. “He’s got a lot of mental toughness, he’s got a great personality and a lot of life to him. We in the locker room love that.”

After watching him from afar for 16 years, Bennett now loves being with Brady. He says Brady comes as advertised.

“Ask anyone about Tom Brady and they’ll probably say that he’s handsome and a really nice guy. He’s been handsome since I’ve been here and he’s been a really nice guy,” Bennett said.

Bennett says he’s saving his best for last on Sunday in Super Bowl LI and Brady is counting on it.

