Tom Brady praises Jimmy Garoppolo’s impressive start in San Francisco

(WHDH) — Since debuting with the San Francisco 49ers in November, all Jimmy Garoppolo has done is win football games. The undefeated start to his career on the Golden Coast has caught the eye of former teammate Tom Brady.

“He’s done a great job,” Brady said of Garoppolo Tuesday during his weekly interview on WEEI. “I’m really happy for Jimmy.”

Brady said is was “good” to see Garoppolo defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, which helped the Patriots secure a first-round playoff bye.

“He’s worked really hard and it shows up when he goes out there and plays really well,” Brady told the radio station.

Garoppolo has thrown for 1,268 yards and five touchdowns with the 49ers. He was not beaten in two starts with New England before the trade.

