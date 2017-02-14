Tom Brady responds to teammates’ decision to skip White House trip

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be in attendance when his fifth team’s Super Bowl victory is honored by President Donald Trump at the White House later this year, but several of his teammates will not be joining him.

When asked about the hot topic Tuesday during an appearance on Pro Football Talk Live, Brady said he has no problem with Martellus Bennett, Dont’a Hightower, LeGarrette Blount, Chris Long, Alan Branch and Devin McCourty all skipping the trip.

“Everyone has their own choice. It’s an offseason. These days are valuable for everybody,” Brady said. You only get so much time with your family and friends, and if people don’t want to go they don’t want to go and that’s their choice.”

Brady has attended the White House many times before after Super Bowl wins and a national championship victory while in college.

In the past, both Brady and Trump have publicly discussed their friendship.

