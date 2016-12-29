Tom Brady returns to practice for Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has returned to practice Thursday for the team ahead of the regular season finale.

Brady missed Wednesday’s practice session. According to the team, Brady is nursing a sore thigh.

New England, an AFC-best 13-2, is gearing up for a New Year’s Day showdown in Miami.

With a victory or a loss by the Oakland Raiders, the Patriots will clinch home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

