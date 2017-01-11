Tom Brady sends special video to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriot Tom Brady published a special video message on his Facebook page aimed at Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson.

“Hey rock,” Brady screams at the camera, “what kind of sleepwear are you sleeping in? It doesn’t matter what kind of sleepwear you’re sleeping in.”

Number 12 quoted one of the Rock’s old wrestling catchphrases while announcing that he is sending him a pair of Brady’s new Under Armour pajamas.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)