Tom Brady shares kiss with sick mom before Super Bowl

HOUSTON (WHDH) — Tom Brady was more revealing than ever in the week leading up to Super Bowl LI, making it known that his mother had not attended a single game during the season due to an illness.

“I’m just hoping everyone is here on Sunday to share a great experience. It has been a tough year,” Brady said in an interview. “Every family goes through different things. My family has always been a great support system for me.”

Brady’s mom was able to make the trip to Houston. She will be cheering him on as he competes for a fifth championship.

Brady shared a photo on Instagram in which he, his father and his mother shared a kiss on the field at NRG Stadium.

The quarterback captioned the photo, “Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!!”

