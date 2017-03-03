Tom Brady shares message for all those who doubted him

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - When Tom Brady left college and entered the NFL Draft, most wrote him off, saying he lacked the makeup needed to play professional football.

In 17 years with the New England Patriots, Brady has proved the doubters wrong. With five Super Bowl rings and multiple MVP awards, it’s safe to say that he’s the best to ever grace the gridiron.

As this year’s college class gets set to showcase their skills at the NFL Scouting Combine this weekend, Brady took to Instagram and Facebook to offer some words of encouragement. He also reminded everyone that anything is possible, no matter what the critics say.

“I found my combine shirt from 17 years ago and it got me thinking. This is what they said about me then….. Poor build, Skinny, Lacks great physical stature and strength, Lacks mobility and ability to avoid the rush, Lacks a really strong arm, Can’t drive the ball downfield, Does not throw a really tight spiral, System-type player who can get exposed if forced to ad lib, Gets knocked down easily,” Brady said.

Brady also quoted Julian Edelman, saying, “you can prove em right or you can prove em wrong!”

