Tom Brady showed off his custom cleats as part of ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ initiative

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Tom Brady showed off his custom cleats as part of the ‘My Cause, My Cleats’ initiative.

Brady’s metallic blue cleats represent a number of different charities including the Jimmy Fund, Best Buddies and the American Heart Association.

This is the second year in a row that NFL players will be wearing their own special cleats as part of the league’s initiative during week 13.

