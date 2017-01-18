Tom Brady tries to learn German from lineman, fails

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - We might have finally found something that Tom Brady is bad at.

The four-time Super Bowl champion and two-time league MVP is one of the all-time leaders in passing yards, touchdowns, and wins. But when he sat down to learn a new language from one of his offensive linemen, it didn’t go well.

Brady and veteran lineman Sebastian Vollmer, who is German, appeared together in a segment on the Patriots website called “Seabass’ School of German” where Vollmer played clips of Brady highlights in German and asked him to repeat the phrases.

There’s only one phrase that Brady didn’t struggle with: touchdown.

Check out the video on the Patriots website here.

