‘Tom vs. Time’: New series to give unusual look into private life of Tom Brady

(WHDH) — A new documentary series that is set to be released on Facebook Watch will give the world a rare look into the private life of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

“What are you willing to do and what are you willing to give up to be the best you can be?” Brady says in the opening moments of a trailer for “Tom vs. Time,” which was posted on Monday.

The series is slated to air in January, exclusively on Facebook’s mobile video platform.

According to the New York Times, the series follows Brady’s pursuit of a sixth Super Bowl championship, his ongoing battle against time and his desire to overcome those who doubt him.

Watch the trailer below:

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)